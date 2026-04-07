Lady Gaga apologizes for last-minute concert cancellation

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Lady Gaga was forced to cancel her third and final show in Montreal, Canada, on Monday due to a respiratory infection.

The 16-time Grammy winner Lady Gaga broke the news on her Instagram Story just hours before the show was scheduled to take place at the Bell Centre, News.Az reports, citing Independent.

“Hi everyone, I’m so sorry to share that I’m unable to perform tonight and have to cancel the show,” the “Poker Face” singer, 40, wrote.

“I’ve been fighting a respiratory infection for the past few days and doing everything I can to rest and recover. But it’s gotten worse. My doctor has strongly advised me not to perform today and to be honest I don’t think I could give you the quality of a performance today that you deserve.”

She continued, “I know how deeply disappointing this is. And I truly could not feel worse about letting you down. I’m so sorry to everyone who made plans to be there and support me. Being in Montreal and performing for you on Thursday and Friday was magical and deeply meaningful.”

News.Az