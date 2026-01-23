India rushes to contain Nipah outbreak after new cases

The latest cases include a doctor, a nurse, and a hospital staff member, adding to two earlier infections detected among nurses working at a private hospital near Kolkata. All confirmed patients have been admitted to specialized infectious disease units, while two remain in critical care, according to state health officials, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

Nipah virus is classified by the World Health Organization as a priority pathogen due to its epidemic potential. It spreads from animals to humans, primarily through contact with infected fruit bats or contaminated food. No vaccine or specific treatment currently exists.

Health authorities have begun contact tracing, isolation protocols, and community monitoring to prevent further transmission. Experts note that human infections remain rare and usually result from spillover in rural or forest-adjacent areas where contact with bats is more likely.

India has recorded periodic Nipah outbreaks since 2018, mainly in southern Kerala, where dozens of deaths have been linked to previous waves. Scientists warn that continued surveillance is critical, as the virus has the potential to mutate into more transmissible forms.

Officials say containment efforts are ongoing, with heightened vigilance across regional healthcare facilities.