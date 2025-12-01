India's industrial production slows to 0.4 pct in October

+ ↺ − 16 px

India's factory activity growth, determined by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), slowed to 0.4 percent in October from 4 percent in September, the government data showed Monday, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

The slow growth in the month could be attributed to less number of working days because of a number of festivals in the month, according to the federal ministry of statistics and program implementation (MoSPI).

"The growth rates of the three sectors, mining, manufacturing and electricity for the month of October 2025 are (-) 1.8 percent, 1.8 percent and (-) 6.9 percent respectively," the ministry said. "Lower demand in October 2025 and consequent decline in electricity generation was driven by extended rainfall season and comfortable ambient temperature across multiple states."

According to the ministry, the quick estimates of IIP stands at 150.9 against 150.3 in October 2024.

"The Indices of industrial production for the mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors for the month of October 2025 stand at 126.2, 151.1 and 193.4 respectively," MoSPI said.

The data revealed that within the manufacturing sector, the top three positive contributors for the month of October 2025 are - manufacture of basic metals (6.6 percent), manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products (6.2 percent) and manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (5.8 percent).

News.Az