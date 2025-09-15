India's Mumbai under red alert following forecast of heavy rain

+ ↺ − 16 px

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on Monday for Mumbai, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the city, according to media reports.

An online report by the Indian Express said heavy showers battered Mumbai for the second consecutive day on Monday, with the Colaba coastal observatory recording over 100 millimeters of rainfall between Sunday and Monday morning, triggering intense waterlogging and traffic snarls, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Movement of trains was partially affected in Mumbai due to waterlogging on the rails.

