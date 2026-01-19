Wipro shares tumble on weak outlook and deal slowdown

+ ↺ − 16 px

Wipro shares fell sharply on Monday after the IT services firm issued a subdued fourth-quarter revenue outlook and reported its weakest deal bookings in six quarters.

The stock dropped nearly 10% in early trading, its steepest decline since July 2024, and was the biggest loser on India’s benchmark Nifty 50 and IT index, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The company expects revenue to be flat to up 2% sequentially, including acquisition contributions, signalling slower deal conversion and softer growth compared with larger peers TCS and Infosys. Analysts at Morgan Stanley cut their rating on Wipro to “underweight,” noting weaker growth visibility heading into fiscal 2027 and a widening valuation gap with rivals.

Market analysts pointed to pressure on both profitability and margins, as Wipro continues to trail competitors in sustaining revenue growth while containing costs.

News.Az