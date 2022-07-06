- News
- Energy Projects
Tag:
Energy Projects
-
India and Venezuela sought to boost their ties in the energy sector on Thursday with New Delhi saying that Caracas sees it as a preferred partner in the sector at a time global oil supplies have been disrupted by the Middle East crisis.04 Jun 2026-14:35
-
-
Azerbaijan’s Finance Minister Sahil Babayev met Rolande Pryce, the World Bank’s Regional Director for the South Caucasus, in Baku on Wednesday to discuss the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Bank, joint projects in the energy and transport sectors, and future priority areas.20 May 2026-23:27
-
-
A senior aide to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said the South Caucasus has entered a “phase of peace”, adding that energy projects initiated by Azerbaijan contribute to global energy security while serving the interests of regional countries.17 Apr 2026-14:15
-
-
Azerbaijan and China's PowerChina Resources Ltd. company have discussed the development of renewable energy projects.18 Mar 2026-21:37
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-