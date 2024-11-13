India urges an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, India urged for an "early ceasefire" in Gaza, voicing alarm over the ongoing loss of innocent civilian lives, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In a post on X, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said he held “productive discussions” on the “multi-faceted bilateral ties" and the ongoing conflict in West Asia with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in New Delhi on Wednesday.“We also exchanged views on regional and international issues, especially the ongoing conflict in West Asia and our joint efforts in various multilateral fora,” Jaishankar added. India refers to the Middle East, where the Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon continues, as West Asia.In his remarks during the meeting, Jaishankar called Saudi Arabia “an important force for stability in the region.”“The situation in West Asia is a matter of deep concern, particularly the conflict in Gaza. India’s position in this regard has been principled and consistent,” he said.Jaishankar said India condemns acts of terrorism and hostage-taking, adding: “We are deeply pained by the continuing death of innocent civilians.”“Any response must take into account the international humanitarian law. We support an early cease-fire,” he said.The Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry said the two ministers reviewed the “relations of friendship and bilateral cooperation between the two countries and opportunities for their development in various fields.”“They also discussed regional and international matters of common interest and the efforts addressed to tackle them,” the ministry wrote on X.Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza since October last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.Nearly 43,700 people have since been killed in Gaza, mostly women and children, and over 103,000 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

News.Az