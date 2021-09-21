Indian Embassy holds virtual business meeting on telecommunication sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of India in Baku, in association with Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC), has organized a webinar and virtual B2B meeting on Telecommunication Sector. The event which was part of celebrations of 75 years of India's Independence - Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, was attended by more than 40 participants including major Indian and Azerbaijani companies in the telecommunication sector, representatives from TEPC and the embassy officials.

The purpose of the event was to facilitate business interaction between interested parties of the two countries in the telecommunication sector. Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC) has been set up by the Government of India to promote and develop the export of Telecom Equipment and Services.

Opening remarks were made by the Chairman of TEPC Sandeep Aggarwal. Speaking at the event, Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan Bawitlung Vanlalvawna underlined the capacity of Indian telecommunication products and great potential for collaboration in the sector.

During the event, 11 leading telecommunication products manufacturers from India made presentations. The participants from both sides had a good opportunity to interact with each other and Azerbaijani local telecommunication companies demonstrated their interest to collaborate with Indian counterparts.

Bilateral trade between India and Azerbaijan during January-July, 2021 was $439.9 million. Azerbaijan’s export to India was $352.7 million. India's share in Azerbaijan's total export during the period was 3.1%, being the 8th export destination for Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan’s import from India was $87.2 million during January-July 2021, an increase by 8.4% as compared to the same period of last year.

