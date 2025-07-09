Indian fighter jet crashes, killing two pilots

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Indian Air Force jet crashed in the western state of Rajasthan on Wednesday, resulting in the tragic deaths of both pilots, officials confirmed.

The Indian air force said in a statement on X that the trainer aircraft was on a routine training mission, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Both pilots sustained fatal injuries, and an inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident, the air force said.

The accident occurred near Churu in Rajasthan state. The air force did not identify the aircraft. A military pilot familiar with the crash said it involved a two-seater Jaguar fighter jet. The pilot spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak to the media.

Images from the crash site showed debris of the aircraft scattered around an agriculture field.

Wednesday’s crash is the latest in a string of accidents involving India’s air force. At least three two Jaguars and one Mirage 2000 had crashed this year while on routine training.

