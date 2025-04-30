Yandex metrika counter

Indian fighter jets patrol over Jammu and Kashmir, retreat after Pakistan's response

Photo: Defense News India

Amid ongoing regional tensions, four Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted a night patrol over Jammu and Kashmir on April 29–30.

According to Pakistani security sources, the fighter jets retreated after a swift identification and response from the Pakistan Armed Forces, News.Az reports, citing Geo News

"On the night of April 29/30, four Indian Rafale jets conducted patrolling within Indian geographical boundaries over," the sources noted.

Pakistan forces are ready to give a befitting reply to any Indian aggression, they stated.


