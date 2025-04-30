Indian fighter jets patrol over Jammu and Kashmir, retreat after Pakistan's response

Indian fighter jets patrol over Jammu and Kashmir, retreat after Pakistan's response

Amid ongoing regional tensions, four Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted a night patrol over Jammu and Kashmir on April 29–30.

According to Pakistani security sources, the fighter jets retreated after a swift identification and response from the Pakistan Armed Forces, News.Az reports, citing Geo News.

"On the night of April 29/30, four Indian Rafale jets conducted patrolling within Indian geographical boundaries over," the sources noted.

Pakistan forces are ready to give a befitting reply to any Indian aggression, they stated.

