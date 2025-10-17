Yandex metrika counter

Indian KFC operator Sapphire Foods reports wider quarterly loss

Indian KFC operator Sapphire Foods reports wider quarterly loss
Sapphire Foods, the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in India, reported a significantly wider net loss in its second quarter, Reuters reported.

The company posted a consolidated net loss of 127.7 million rupees ($1.45 million), compared to a 30.4 million rupee loss in the same period last year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

 


