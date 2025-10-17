Indian KFC operator Sapphire Foods reports wider quarterly loss
Photo: Reuters
Sapphire Foods, the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in India, reported a significantly wider net loss in its second quarter, Reuters reported.
The company posted a consolidated net loss of 127.7 million rupees ($1.45 million), compared to a 30.4 million rupee loss in the same period last year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.