Indian police investigate terror threat to PM Modi’s aircraft

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Paris following which he will be travelling to US on February 13. Photo: PTI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft received a terror attack threat ahead of his two-day US visit, Mumbai Police said on Wednesday.

The person who made the call has been arrested and is claimed to be mentally ill, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

"On 11th February, a call was received at Mumbai Police control room warning that terrorists may attack PM Modi’s aircraft as he was leaving on an official visit abroad. Considering the serious nature of the information, the police informed other agencies and began an investigation," the Mumbai police said.

"The person who made the threat call to the Mumbai Police Control Room has been taken into custody from the Chembur area area. He is mentally ill," the police added.

PM Modi on Monday embarked on a four-day visit to France and the United States. He is set to begin his two-day US visit on Wednesday.

However, this is not the first that Mumbai police has received threat call over PM Modi's life. Last year in December, a threat was sent to the traffic police helpline, which included claims of bomb plot involving two alleged ISI agents, according to officials.

Additionally, a 34-year-old Kandivli resident Sheetal Chavan was arrested last year for allegedly threatening the premier’s life. Chavan reportedly called the police control room, claiming to have weapons ready.

News.Az