India’s coronavirus case tally hits 26 million

Indian healthcare workers have registered 259,551 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, the total number of infections in the country since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 26,031,991. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of fatalities has increased by 4,209 over 24 hours, bringing the total count to 291,331, TASS reports.

The daily mortality indicator in India remains high, in May it surpassed 4,000 people for the tenth time already. A record high of the daily detected fatalities amounting to 4,529 was registered on May 19.

In May, the number of infections in India has been increasing by 1 mln every three-four days: this indicator surpassed 25 mln on May 18, it surpassed 24 mln on May 14, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 23 mln infections on May 12, over 22 mln - on May 9, and over 21 mln infections - on May 6.

At the same time, the country is registering a certain decrease in the daily growth of infections. Since May 17, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been registering less than 300,000 infections over 24 hours. Since April 21, this indicator has been consistently over 300,000. Additionally, in May, this indicator surpassed 400,000 five times, the record high was documented on May 7 and amounted to 414,188.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in India has increased by 357,295 over 24 hours, reaching 22,712,735. Some 3,027,925 coronavirus patients continue treatment which is 101,953 fewer than the day before.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, over the past 24 hours, 1,481,754 people have been inoculated against the coronavirus infection with the total number of jabs in India reaching 191,879,503.

News.Az