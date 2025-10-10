India’s forex reserves slip below $700 billion

+ ↺ − 16 px

India’s foreign exchange reserves decreased by $276 million to $699.96 billion in the week ending Oct. 3, according to data released Friday by the Reserve Bank of India.

This was the third consecutive week that the country's foreign exchange reserves had fallen, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to the latest RBI data, the Foreign Currency Assets fell by 4.05 billion dollars to 577.71 billion dollars, while the Gold Reserves increased by 3.75 billion dollars to 98.77 billion dollars.

The Special Drawing Rights increased by 25 million dollars to 18.81 billion dollars, and the Reserve Position in the International Monetary Fund fell by 4 million dollars to 4.67 billion dollars.

