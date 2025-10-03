India's forex reserves fall by 2.33 bln USD

+ ↺ − 16 px

India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves fell by 2.33 billion U.S. dollars to 700.24 billion dollars during the week ended on Sept. 26, according to the weekly data released by the country's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India, on Friday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

This was the second consecutive week when the forex reserves had fallen.

According to the data, the Foreign Currency Assets decreased by 4.39 billion dollars to 581.76 billion dollars, while the Gold Reserves increased by 2.24 billion dollars to 95.02 billion dollars.

The Special Drawing Rights fell by 90 million dollars to 18.79 billion dollars, and the Reserve Position in the International Monetary Fund declined by 89 million dollars to 4.67 billion dollars.

