India’s Modi commits $565M to Maldives for infrastructure development

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a $565 million credit line and launched free trade talks with the Maldives during his visit to the Indian Ocean archipelago.

Modi’s two-day trip, which began on Friday, is aimed at boosting India’s development partnership with the Maldives, where India competes with China for influence, News.Az reports citing Al Jazeera.

The Indian prime minister said the credit line was central to that goal.

“This will be used for projects linked to infrastructure development in line with the priorities of the Maldivian people,” he said, adding that the two countries would also finalise a bilateral investment agreement.

Modi, who is making his first official visit to the Maldives since winning a third term last year, also stressed that India will remain the “first responder” for the country, which has a population of approximately 525,000 people.

“India will continue to support the Maldives in strengthening its defence capabilities,” he said.

“Peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region are our shared goals.”

India had been concerned that the Maldives was drifting towards the orbit of its rival China following the 2023 election of President Mohamed Muizzu on an anti-India platform.

Since coming to power, Muizzu broke tradition by choosing to travel to China before visiting India.

He also secured the withdrawal of a small contingent of Indian military personnel, who operated two search-and-rescue helicopters and a fixed-wing reconnaissance aircraft based in the archipelago.