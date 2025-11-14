India’s Pine Labs jumps 29% in market debut, easing valuation concerns amid IPO boom

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pine Labs surged on its first day of trading on Friday, overcoming valuation concerns as investor enthusiasm for India’s record-breaking IPO market continued to build. The payments solutions provider closed 28.5% above its issue price, valuing the company at 320.27 billion rupees ($3.64 billion).

Listed at 242 rupees on the National Stock Exchange, the stock quickly climbed to 284 rupees, far above its IPO price of 221 rupees. The strong debut comes despite broader worries that India’s sizzling IPO market — one of the most active globally — has pushed valuations to stretched levels, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

More than 300 companies have raised $16.55 billion through IPOs so far this year, and the 2025 tally is expected to surpass the 2024 record of $20.5 billion. The rapid pace of listings has produced major winners such as LG Electronics India and Billionbrains Garage Ventures, though other high-profile offerings, including eyewear retailer Lenskart and Canara HSBC Life Insurance, have struggled to deliver a significant listing premium.

Analysts say Pine Labs’ underlying business momentum helped counterbalance valuation jitters. Strong customer acquisition and rising digital transactions indicate solid long-term prospects, according to Deven Choksey, managing director at DRChoksey FinServ. However, he noted that the company’s challenge will be achieving sustainable profitability and justifying its valuation over time.

Pine Labs sold shares at a $2.9 billion valuation in its $440 million IPO, far lower than the $5 billion price tag it commanded during its last private fundraising round in 2022. Its market debut still values it below rival Paytm, which currently has a capitalisation of roughly $9.5 billion.

The company, backed by Peak XV Partners, Temasek, PayPal and Mastercard, offers payment solutions including point-of-sale terminals and competes with established players such as Paytm and Walmart-owned PhonePe. Analysts say broad investor interest in consumer-driven tech firms is driving up valuations across the sector as funds seek exposure to fast-growing digital financial services.

