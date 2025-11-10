Indonesia considers video game restrictions following Jakarta school blast

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesia is contemplating restrictions on violent video games following a school explosion in Jakarta that injured nearly a hundred people.

President Prabowo Subianto has directed his cabinet to explore potential measures after receiving updates on the police investigation into the incident, according to State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

The blast, which occurred at a school in Jakarta, has raised concerns about the impact of violent media on young people. In response, Hadi mentioned the popular online multiplayer game PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds), developed by South Korea’s Krafton Inc., as a potential target for new restrictions. PUBG, which helped popularize the battle royale genre alongside other titles, has gained significant traction in Indonesia.

“We’re thinking about restrictions because, in these games, there are many different kinds of weapons. It’s easy to learn, and psychologically, it makes violence a normal thing,” Hadi explained, although he did not specify what exact measures the government might impose.

PUBG, which has a partnership with Tencent Holdings Ltd., has become immensely popular in Indonesia, and critics have long raised concerns about the potential for video games to desensitize players to violence. The Indonesian government is still in the early stages of deliberating on this issue, and no specific plans or timeframes for the restrictions have been outlined.

The ongoing investigation into the Jakarta school blast has drawn attention to the broader issue of violence and its potential influence on behavior, prompting the Indonesian government to consider additional measures.

Krafton representatives were not immediately reachable and Tencent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Close to 100 people were injured in an explosion at a school mosque in North Jakarta on Friday, just as people were gathering for regular prayers. Authorities are investigating a student’s alleged involvement in the blast.

News.Az