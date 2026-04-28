Indonesia daycare horror: Staff arrested for restraining infants - VIDEO

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Indonesian police have arrested 13 people after disturbing footage of alleged child abuse at a daycare center went viral, triggering widespread outrage across the country.

Authorities raided the “Little Aresha” daycare in Yogyakarta on Java island after a former employee reported concerns. During the operation, police uncovered alarming conditions and detained multiple staff members linked to the facility, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

CCTV footage circulating online and later confirmed by police shows young children—many under the age of two—lying on the floor wearing only diapers, with their hands and feet reportedly restrained. Investigators also found about 20 children crowded into a very small room measuring roughly three by three meters.

Police said the suspects include 11 childcare workers, along with the daycare’s head and the head of the foundation managing the center. All 13 have been named as suspects and taken into custody.

🌏 INDONESIA 🇮🇩 | IMÁGENES SENSIBLES ⚠️: LITTLE ARESHA, LA GUARDERÍA DEL TERROR.



Decenas de niños pequeños, muchos apenas de 2 años, fueron encontrados tendidos sin vida en el suelo como muñecos desechados en la guardería Little Aresha en Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Sus manos y pies… pic.twitter.com/jXGo4QKOU3 — XAlertNow (@xalertnow) April 27, 2026

Authorities say charges include child neglect, with additional charges still under consideration as the investigation continues.

Some suspects reportedly told investigators that restraints were used to prevent children from disturbing others, citing understaffing and difficulty managing the large number of children.

The daycare is believed to have cared for around 100 children, with more than half allegedly affected by mistreatment, according to police.

Parents expressed shock and anger after learning of the allegations. One father told AFP he was devastated after discovering his two-year-old son had been among the children restrained. Other parents also reported unexplained injuries and health issues in their children.

The facility has since been shut down as investigations continue, while authorities examine the full scale of the alleged abuse.

News.Az