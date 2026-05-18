At least 13 killed in tribal clashes in Indonesia's Highland Papua

At least 13 killed in tribal clashes in Indonesia's Highland Papua

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At least 13 people were killed and 19 others injured after tribal clashes broke out in Wamena, the capital of Jayawijaya Regency in Indonesia’s Highland Papua province, local police said on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Jayawijaya Police spokesperson Efendi Al Husaini said updated figures confirmed 13 fatalities, adding that three of the injured suffered serious wounds while the rest sustained minor injuries.

The clashes involved rival tribal groups from Pirime in Lanny Jaya and Kurima in Woma.

The violence initially erupted in the Woma district on Thursday before spreading to several other areas in Jayawijaya by Friday, according to police reports.

Papua Police Chief Inspector General Patrige Renwarin said the conflict stemmed from a long-standing dispute over customary compensation linked to a 2024 traffic accident that killed a local legislator from Lanny Jaya. He added that mediation efforts over the customary settlement had stalled, which triggered renewed hostilities between the groups.

News.Az