Jakarta train crash leaves 14 dead, dozens trapped - VIDEO

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A late-night train collision near Indonesia’s capital has left at least 14 people dead and more than 80 injured, with rescuers still racing against time to pull survivors from twisted wreckage.

The crash happened on Monday night in Bekasi, just outside Jakarta, when a commuter train and a long-distance service collided at a busy rail point. Authorities confirmed the rising death toll early Tuesday, warning that the number could increase as search operations continue, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Emergency crews remain at the scene, carefully cutting through mangled metal to reach passengers believed to be trapped inside crushed carriages. Officials say the operation is slow and complex due to tight spaces and the severe damage caused by the impact.

Rescue teams have separated parts of the trains and are using heavy equipment to access compartments, where survivors may still be waiting for help. The focus remains on reaching those trapped as quickly and safely as possible.

Initial reports suggest the crash may have been triggered after a vehicle struck the commuter train at a level crossing, forcing it to stop on the tracks. Moments later, it was hit by the oncoming long-distance train, leading to the devastating collision.

The trains involved reportedly include a Jakarta–Cikarang commuter service and a premium intercity train running between Jakarta and Surabaya.

Train accidents are not rare in Indonesia, where rail safety at crossings and infrastructure challenges have contributed to previous deadly incidents. Authorities are expected to launch a full investigation into what caused this latest tragedy.

As families await news, rescue workers continue their painstaking effort—hoping to find more survivors beneath the wreckage.

News.Az