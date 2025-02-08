Indonesia experiences significant tourism growth in 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesia welcomed 13.9 million foreign tourists in 2024, a notable increase from the 11.68 million visitors in 2023, according to a press release from the Ministry of Tourism on Saturday.

Tourism Minister Widiyanti Putri attributed this achievement to the effective policies implemented during President Prabowo Subianto's first 100 days in office, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"In the first 100 working days, the government has successfully maintained the growth in the number of foreign tourists, which continues to increase compared to the same period in 2023," said Putri in the press release.

She added that the stable political and social conditions in Indonesia, coupled with its diverse nature-based tourism offerings, have made the country a safe and attractive destination for international visitors.

According to data from Statistics Indonesia (BPS), the majority of foreign tourists in 2024 came from Malaysia, followed by Australia, Singapore, China, and Timor-Leste. These top source markets reflect Indonesia's appeal to both regional and long-haul travelers.

Acting BPS chief Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti noted that the average spending per tourist during their stay in Indonesia was approximately 1,391 U.S. dollars, with the majority allocated to accommodation, food, and beverages.

