Indonesia removes bans on Grok AI

Indonesia's Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs lifted its ban on the Grok AI chatbot after X Corp outlined measures to prevent its misuse.

The letter from X Corp describes several "multi-layered measures" to stop Grok from being misused after it generated images over nude or partially clothed women and children last month, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"Normalization of Grok service access is conditional upon X Corp's written commitment, outlining concrete steps to improve service and prevent abuse," Alexander Sabar, director general of Digital Space Supervision at the Indonesian Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs, said in a statement on Saturday. "This commitment serves as the basis for the evaluation, not the end of the monitoring process."

The steps taken by X will continue to be monitored by Indonesian officials. If those steps prove inconsistent, it will reinstate its ban.

Grok was banned in Indonesia last month when a rash of user prompts directed the chatbot to produce pornographic deepfake images and videos of real people. Elon Musk's chatbot has also been under scrutiny by other countries in Southeast Asia as well as the European Union, the United States and Australia.

Malaysia and the Philippines also lifted their bans on Grok.

Indonesia has been at the forefront of restricting sexually explicit material, especially in relation to the risks it poses to children.

U.S. lawmakers have emphasized addressing the proliferation of deepfake pornography of late, passing a bill through the Senate last month allowing victims to take legal action against those who create it.

News.Az