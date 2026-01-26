EU Commission to open proceedings against Musk's Grok

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Commission is set to open formal proceedings on Monday against Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s company xAI, under the bloc’s Digital Services Act, Germany’s Handelsblatt informed, citing three senior EU officials.

According to the information, the planned enforcement steps are aimed at increasing pressure on xAI to remove the Grok chatbot from the European Union, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth earlier announced that Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, will be integrated with Google's generative AI engine to operate within the Pentagon's network.

This move is part of a broader initiative to incorporate as much military data as possible into emerging AI technologies.

"Very soon we will have the world's leading AI models on every unclassified and classified network throughout our department," Hegseth said in a speech at Musk's space flight company, SpaceX, in South Texas.

The announcement comes just days after Grok — which is embedded into X, the social media network owned by Musk — drew global outcry and scrutiny for generating highly sexualized deepfake images of people without their consent.

News.Az