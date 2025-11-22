Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts again

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mount Semeru erupted once more on Saturday, releasing a column of smoke and ash approximately 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) above its peak in Indonesia’s East Java province.

Volcanic activity at the mountain has surged sharply, with monitoring instruments recording 157 eruptions during the latest observation period, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The monitoring team also recorded 17 avalanche earthquakes and 19 eruption earthquakes.

Authorities have advised the public to avoid all activity within a 20-kilometer radius southeast of the crater.

On Thursday, authorities said nearly 1,000 residents were evacuated from villages around Mt. Semeru after the eruption, while 178 stranded climbers were rescued.

A day earlier, following the eruption, the country’s volcanology agency raised the alert status to its highest level, Level IV.

Semeru, standing 3,676 meters (12,060 feet) above sea level, is one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes and has a long history of eruptions, some of which have resulted in fatalities.

Indonesia, located on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” experiences frequent seismic activity and is home to more than 120 active volcanoes.

News.Az