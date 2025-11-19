Indonesia’s Semeru volcano erupts again, alert level raised to maximum - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesia’s Semeru volcano erupted on Wednesday, prompting the country’s volcanology agency to raise the alert level of Java Island’s tallest mountain to the highest.

The volcano sent ash clouds soaring up to 2 km (1 mile) above its peak, with authorities warning residents to maintain a safe distance of at least 2.5 km due to potential hazards, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Semeru, more than 3,600 meters (12,000 feet) high, is one of Indonesia’s nearly 130 active volcanoes.



Indonesia straddles the “Pacific Ring of Fire,” a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the earth’s crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.

Pyroclastic flow from Semeru about an hour ago.



