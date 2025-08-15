Indonesia to crack down on illegal resource exploitation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesia will launch a sweeping crackdown on illegal natural resource exploitation after a government survey found 3.7 million hectares of palm plantations operating in violation of the law, President Prabowo Subianto said on Friday.

In his first State of the Nation address, Prabowo said the government, with military assistance, had already seized 3.1 million hectares of illegal plantations and would expand efforts to target illicit mining, with more than 1,000 suspected operations identified, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The president also vowed to act against businesses hoarding key commodities and announced that large rice mills will now require government permits to ensure quality and affordability.

News.Az