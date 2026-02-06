Indonesian comedian questioned by police over Netflix special

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesian comedian Pandji Pragiwaksono has been summoned by police following public complaints about material in his Netflix stand-up special, authorities said.

Police in Jakarta said they questioned the comedian after receiving multiple reports related to content in the show, which included satirical commentary on Indonesian politics, democracy and recent elections. He has not been formally charged, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The stand-up special, released on Netflix in late December, sparked debate in Indonesia. Some viewers accused the comedian of insulting state institutions and religious groups, while others defended the performance as political satire.

Police said at least five reports were filed. Some of the complaints accused Pragiwaksono of blasphemy and defamation of major Islamic organisations.

The organisations referenced in the reports said they were not directly involved in filing the complaints.

Authorities described the questioning as part of a clarification process and said investigations are ongoing.

Pragiwaksono’s legal team said the comedian was cooperating with police and expected to explain the context of his performance.

The case has drawn attention in Indonesia, where debates over freedom of expression, political satire and religious sensitivity continue to be closely watched.

The outcome could influence how authorities approach similar cases involving entertainment content and public commentary in the future.

News.Az