Indonesia opens key industrial hubs for wind energy push

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesia has inaugurated two major industrial facilities in Batam, Riau Islands province, to support the country’s first wind-to-electrical energy conversion project, local authorities said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The newly launched infrastructure includes the Cakrawala Building, which features a climate-controlled block assembly facility, and the Nusantara Building, which is equipped for blasting and painting operations.

Both facilities will support the Tennet 2GW High Voltage Direct Current project.

National Development Planning Minister Rachmat Pambudy said on Thursday that the project is expected to bring significant economic and investment benefits to both Batam and Indonesia’s wider economy.

The project is also projected to employ around 7,000 local workers during its construction phase and relies entirely on young Indonesian engineers for structural design work.

News.Az