Industrial district to be built in Azerbaijan's Hajigabul

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on creation of an industrial district in Hajigabul.

APA reports manufacturing and processing plants of product on non-oil industry, as well as service enterprises will be established in the territory of industrial district.

The district will be managed, developed and regulated by Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC.

The Cabinet of Ministers is to provide changing of the category of 20 ha plot of land to industrial purpose for operation of the Industrial District in Hajigabul within two months. Ministry of Economy is to take necessary measures for making the land plot usable, construction of external and internal infrastructure (energy, gas, water supply, sewerage, communication, transport and etc.), as well as providing other services for support to the activity of participants, provide taking of measures on organization and regulation of the district’s operation and determination of priorities on produced industrial goods.

For making the land plot usable, construction of external and internal infrastructure (energy, gas, water supply, sewerage, communication, transport and etc.), AZN 4 million has been allocated to the Ministry of Economy from the president’s reserve fund.

