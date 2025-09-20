Industries join IT sector in warning over Bengaluru’s poor infrastructure

+ ↺ − 16 px

After repeated complaints from the IT sector, industries in the Peenya region have raised alarm over worsening infrastructure, urging the state government to act before investment and jobs are lost.

The Peenya Industrial Association has written to Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, highlighting how damaged roads and deep potholes across Peenya and over 25 surrounding industrial clusters are disrupting transport, damaging goods and machinery, and delaying shipments, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Representing Asia’s largest industrial hub with nearly 12,000 industries and more than 1 million workers, the association warned that poor road conditions, along with high water and power tariffs, are pushing companies to consider shifting operations to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where industrial infrastructure is better maintained.

Officials cautioned that continued neglect could erode customer confidence, reduce productivity, and weaken Karnataka’s reputation as an industrial powerhouse. They have sought immediate repairs along with a long-term road development plan to restore investor trust.

Responding to concerns, DK Shivakumar reiterated that the government would not allow companies to leave Bengaluru due to civic failures. He said five new corporations and the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) had been created to address large-scale urban challenges.

Shivakumar has set a November deadline for contractors to repair potholes across the city. “Contractors have been given a final deadline to fill the potholes within November. Since a clean Bengaluru and smooth traffic are our goals, the GBA will provide relief as soon as possible,” he posted on X.

News.Az