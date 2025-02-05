Yandex metrika counter

Inflation in Russia reaches 0.16% on January 28 - February 3 — Rosstat

Inflation in Russia for the period from January 28 to February 3, 2025, reached 0.16%, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat) data, News.az reports citing TASS.

A week earlier, from January 21 to January 27, 2025, inflation amounted to 0.22%.

Since the beginning of February, consumer prices in Russia have increased by 0.07% and by 1.3% since the beginning of the year.

According to the Ministry of Economic Development, annual inflation in Russia from January 28 to February 3 slowed down to 9.92% from 9.95% a week earlier.

 The Ministry of Economic Development expects that in 2025 inflation will stabilize at 4.5%, and in 2026-2027 the figure will reach 4%.

