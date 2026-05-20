'Cockroach Janta Party': Indian judge’s remark sparks massive movement

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An online joke has transformed into a sweeping satirical political movement in India after a highly controversial remark by the nation’s top judge went viral. Led by 30-year-old public relations graduate Abhijeet Dipke, the "Cockroach Janta Party" has tapped into a deep well of frustration among the country's Gen Z demographic, amassing millions of followers overnight in response to institutional condescension.

The uproar began after the Chief Justice of India's Supreme Court, Surya Kant, openly equated politically active and underemployed youth to "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a formal courtroom hearing. Expressing disdain for young citizens who critique the system, Kant stated that young people unable to find professional placement were turning to RTI activism, journalism, and social media to "start attacking everyone," News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Though the Chief Justice quickly issued a clarification claiming his remarks were directed at individuals with fraudulent degrees rather than India's wider youth population, the damage was already done. Against a backdrop of historic high inflation, bitter religious divides, and a staggering 29.1% unemployment rate among the nation's 8 million annual college graduates, the comparison struck a massive raw nerve.

Reacting to the judicial insult, Dipke posted a simple question on X: "What if all cockroaches come together?" Within 24 hours, he used AI tools to launch a official website and dedicated social media accounts for the Cockroach Janta Party—a direct satirical play on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The response has been monumental. The movement's Instagram account exploded past 3 million followers in just three days, with over 350,000 individuals submitting formal membership forms. The digital roster features everyday citizens alongside high-profile opposition politicians, including parliamentarians Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad, as well as recently retired senior federal bureaucrat Ashish Joshi. Supporters have highlighted a poetic irony in the judge's insult, noting that cockroaches are notoriously resilient survivors capable of crawling over and disrupting any system.

Operating on an edgy, countercultural manifesto, the satirical party targets critical systemic issues in India, including corporate cronyism, media bias, and alleged voter manipulation. Its tongue-in-cheek eligibility criteria demands that members be "unemployed, lazy, chronically online, and able to rant professionally," while defining its political front as "Secular, Socialist, Democratic, and Lazy."

Prominent Supreme Court human rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan voiced strong support for the movement, noting that the Chief Justice's words exposed a deep-rooted antipathy toward youth and grassroots activists that mirrors the mindset of the current administration. As the "joke" continues to take on a life of its own, Dipke has committed to keeping the momentum alive, stating that India's youth have been quiet for too long and that this cultural flashpoint is far too important to simply laugh off.

News.Az