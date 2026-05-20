How to watch The Boys finale 'Blood and Bone', Antony Starr bids farewell

How to watch The Boys finale 'Blood and Bone', Antony Starr bids farewell

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The superhero era officially has its curtain call. Today marks the definitive end of a seven-year streaming phenomenon as The Boys series finale, titled "Blood and Bone," is now streaming on Prime Video.

Since its modest debut in 2019, the razor-sharp corporate satire grew into Amazon’s undisputed flagship drama. The final season has been a absolute juggernaut, pulling in an unprecedented 57 million global viewers per episode and dominating the Nielsen streaming charts, News.Az reports, citing Art Threat.

At the dead center of this cultural earthquake is Antony Starr. For 40 episodes across five seasons, the New Zealand actor turned Homelander into one of the most terrifying, psychologically fractured, and deeply layered villains in television history. Tonight, his legendary run comes to a close.

If you haven't caught up yet, prepare yourself. The penultimate episode completely cleared the board for an apocalyptic final showdown, leaving the universe permanently altered:

Tragic Goodbyes: Frenchie (Tomer Capone) was killed while protecting Kimiko, stripping the resistance of its emotional heart.

No Loyalty: Firecracker was brutally executed by Homelander after she dared to reject his extremist ideology.

The Ultimate Threat: Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) was put back into cryogenic sleep, removing the only physical match for Homelander on Earth.

Homelander enters the finale completely untethered—isolated, abandoned by his biological father, and holding absolute, uncontested power. The only thing standing between him and global destruction is Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and a severely depleted team of Boys.

The end of an era, but the universe expands

Clocking in at a season-high 65 minutes, the finale has a massive narrative mountain to climb. It faces the monumental task of delivering a satisfying ending to seven years of story investment while leaving the door cracked for the franchise's future.

While the main story of Butcher and Homelander ends tonight, Vought's grip on streaming isn't loosening just yet. Prime Video is already developing Vought Rising, a prequel spinoff series.

"Blood and Bone" is now streaming worldwide on Prime Video. Turn off your phones, brace for impact, and watch the supes fall.

News.Az