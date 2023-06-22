Information spread by Armenia about shelling of its positions by Azerbaijan - completely false - MoD

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has categorically refuted the information spread by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia about alleged shelling of the Armenian armed forces' positions in the direction of Garaiman settlement by units of the Azerbaijani army from small arms of various calibers on June 22 at around 17:40 (GMT +4), News.az reports.

According to the ministry, the above information is completely false.

News.Az