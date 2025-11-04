Inside Shein’s fast-fashion battle in France: Paris store sparks political backlash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shein is stepping into one of its toughest markets yet — France — and the fight is already fierce. The Chinese fast-fashion giant is opening its first permanent boutique inside Paris’ iconic BHV department store, followed by several more in Galeries Lafayette locations across the country. But as the shop doors prepare to open, political pressure, protests, and public backlash are mounting.

French lawmakers have made Shein a key target in their battle against fast-fashion models. Former commerce minister Véronique Louwagie has been rallying mayors and retail leaders to push back against the company’s expansion, calling Shein’s rise a threat to local jobs and small businesses. In her words, Shein’s practices “destroy shops” and undermine regional economies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Shein argues that it isn’t the villain. The company says its “on-demand” production — manufacturing small batches and scaling only for popular items — reduces waste, while also giving French brands a platform to reach new customers. Its partner, SGM Group, hopes the Shein corner inside BHV will attract younger shoppers and inject new energy into struggling department stores. To make a splash, they even placed a cheeky billboard in Paris claiming, “The billboard we shouldn’t have made!”

But controversy continues to overshadow the launch. Over 20 partner brands have already distanced themselves from BHV since the Shein deal was announced. Disneyland Paris has pulled a planned Christmas window collaboration. Store employees protested. And a major French investment bank withdrew from a real-estate deal linked to the department store, citing ethical concerns.

France has been particularly aggressive in scrutinizing Shein. Regulators have fined the platform a total of €190 million for issues from data violations to misleading discounts, more than any other country has imposed. Government ministers have even warned of blocking the site if banned products ever reappear.

A new French fast-fashion law, now under review, could soon restrict advertising, add penalties per item sold, and target platforms pushing out thousands of new items daily — a direct strike at Shein’s model. The company is lobbying hard against the legislation, saying it would drive up prices and hurt consumers.

Despite the tension, Shein is betting on physical retail in France — at least on a small scale. A spokesperson called the stores a “very small-scale trial” designed to boost local economies. They point to a Dijon pop-up that attracted thousands of visitors, arguing the impact benefits French cities.

Still, the political climate remains combative. French officials from across the political spectrum accuse Shein of dodging customs rules, undercutting European retailers, and ignoring environmental standards. With Europe considering tightening customs rules on low-value packages, the pressure isn’t slowing down.

As Shein prepares to open its doors in Paris, the company faces not just curious shoppers, but a country determined to defend its fashion culture, its local businesses, and its standards. Whether this bold retail push helps Shein gain trust — or deepens opposition — will play out in the heart of Europe’s fashion capital.

News.Az