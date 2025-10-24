Sweden’s Nelly appeals Shein copyright ruling

+ ↺ − 16 px

Swedish online fashion retailer Nelly has announced it is appealing a recent court decision that partially cleared global fast-fashion giant Shein of copyright infringement.

Earlier this month, Sweden’s Patent and Market Court ruled that a Shein subsidiary in Ireland had used images owned by Nelly without permission. However, the court cleared two other Shein units of any copyright violation, prompting Nelly to take the case to a higher court, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The appeal highlights ongoing legal tensions between smaller online retailers and international fast-fashion brands over intellectual property and image usage in the competitive e-commerce market.

