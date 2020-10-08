Official: Instead of accusing Azerbaijan, countries should take measures to stop their nationals

The journalist’s report proves that French nationals of Armenian origin are in the ranks of Armenia's forces as mercenaries attacking Azerbaijani civilians and militaries, Assistant to Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev posted on his Twitter account.

“Instead of accusing Azerbaijan we urge countries to take measures to stop their nationals,” Hajiyev wrote.

