Insurance premiums in Azerbaijan in January-April 2019 revealed

In January-April 2019, insurance companies of Azerbaijan collected premiums worth 265.3 million manats, and the value of insurance payments amounted to 66.7 million manats, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA).

In the voluntary insurance market, premiums amounted to 176.2 million manats, while payments amounted to 43.4 million manats. In the compulsory insurance market, premiums amounted to 89.1 million manats, while payments amounted to 23.3 million manats.

In January-April this year, 66 percent of contributions in the sector accounted for voluntary insurance, while 34 percent of contributions accounted for compulsory insurance. The share of insurance payments for voluntary types of insurance was 65 percent and for mandatory types, it was 35 percent.

