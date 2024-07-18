Int'l Liberation Front will contribute to achieving justice in fight against colonialism - Baku Initiative Group

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Liberation Front is a new and powerful weapon in the fight against colonialism in the modern world, Executive Director of Baku Initiative Group Abbas Abbasov said within the first congress organized by the People's Union for the Liberation of Guadeloupe.

The congress is supported by the Baku Initiative Group and involves officials from Corsica, Melanesian, Polynesian, Caribbean, and Antillean countries affected by French colonialism.He stated that the International Liberation Front will assist many in achieving justice and independence."We anticipate that the organization will expand its membership in the future, welcoming other countries that have also suffered from colonialism," Abbasov added.

News.Az