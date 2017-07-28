Interior Minister of Nakhchivan dismissed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has been dismissed from his duties.

Oxu.Az reports with the reference to APA that the corresponding order was signed by the chairman of the Supreme Majlis of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov.

According to the document, Akhmad Akhmadov was dismissed as Interior Minister of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

News.Az

