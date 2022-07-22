International media forum in Azerbaijan’s Shusha continues with panel sessions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another panel session on “Media Ethics: Professional Behavior of Journalists in a Digital Environment” was held as part of an international media forum in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

The forum, titled “Global Trends, New Challenges in Media”, is organized by the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) in Shusha.

The panel session, moderated by Shafag Mehraliyeva, director of communications and digital media program at ADA University, focused on pluralism in mass media, current problems related to media ethics and new media journalism, News.Az chief editor Ulviyya Zulfikar reports from the event.

Secretary General of the European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA) Alexandru Giboi, Director General of Real Information and Analytical Center Mir Shahin Aghayev, Deputy Director General of Anadolu News Agency Yusuf Ozhan, Chairman of the Trade Union of Journalists Mushfig Alasgarli and Dean of the Faculty of Journalists at Baku State University Vugar Zifaroglu made speeches at the panel session.

News.Az