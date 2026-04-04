Pakistan’s Punjab announces free public transport

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Pakistan's Punjab province has announced free public transport, with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz unveiling the initiative shortly after a similar move by the federal government in Islamabad, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In a post on X late Friday, Nawaz urged residents to take advantage of the service, promoting public transport as a more convenient, affordable and sustainable travel option.

Her statement followed an announcement by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi that the federal government would cover transport costs in the capital.

Earlier in the week, the Australian states of Victoria and Tasmania also revealed plans to waive public transport fares in a bid to encourage fuel conservation.

News.Az