International Renewable Energy Agency’s 14th Assembly continues with panel sessions

The 14th Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) on the theme “Outcome of COP28: Infrastructure, Policies, and Skills for Tripling Renewables and Accelerating the Energy Transition” has continued with panel sessions.

The High-Level Plenary on Tripling of Renewables was moderated by Becky Anderson, Anchor and Managing Editor of CNN Abu Dhabi.

Commissioner for Energy of EU Kadri Simson, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, African Union Amani Abou-Zeid, Undersecretary for Energy & Petroleum Affairs of UAE Sharif Al Olama, Cabinet Secretary in charge of Energy and Petroleum of Kenya Davis Chirchir and Minister of Energy and Business of Barbados Lisa Cummins joined the plenary session.

In his remarks, Minister Parviz Shahbazov described financing as an important condition to triple renewable energy by 2030. “COP29 created an opportunity for Azerbaijan to advance the achievements in the development of renewable energy. It was noted that COP29 will be an important platform for mobilizing efforts to adopt new global collective funding goals,” the minister said.

Noting that the COP28 climate conference was successfully organized, EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson emphasized the joint efforts of the EU and IRENA in promoting the initiative to triple the use of renewable energy sources.

The EU Commissioner for Energy mentioned that during the meetings held in Baku with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, they stressed the need to include the issues of financing and the use of renewable energy sources in the agenda of the upcoming COP29 climate conference. She also reaffirmed EU’s full commitment and support to the above-mentioned initiatives.

The plenary session continued with extensive discussions.

News.Az