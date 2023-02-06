International travelers visit Khudafarin Bridge in Azerbaijan’s liberated Jabrayil

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of 30 international travelers from 12 countries on Monday visited Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district as part of their trip to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions, familiarizing themselves with Khudafarin Bridge in the process, News.Az reports.

The visitors were informed about the liberation of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district and the Khudafarin Bridge by the courageous Azerbaijani Army led by Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev during the 44-day Patriotic War. They were also informed of the atrocities and traces of crime committed by Armenian armed forces on Azerbaijan’s ancestral lands.

The Khudafarin Bridges are considered a monument of universal importance in Azerbaijani architecture. Located on the historical Silk Road, the 11-arched Khudafarin Bridge was built in the 11th-12th centuries, and the 15-arched Khudafarin Bridge in the 13th century.

During the Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district was subjected to massive destruction.

Over the past two years, large delegations of the major international travel networks, such as ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania and the Turkish Travel Club, have visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur five times.

As in previous trips, the international travelers group is accompanied by well-known Azerbaijani traveler Mehraj Mahmudov.

The trip is of great importance in terms of promoting Azerbaijani liberated territories in the framework of black tourism.

During the three-day trip, travelers from 12 countries will visit Fuzuli, Khojavand, Shusha, Kalbajar, Lachin, Zangilan, Jabrayil and Aghdam districts, and eye witness the atrocities committed by Armenians in the liberated territories.

News.Az