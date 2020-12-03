International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation expands its international relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva has met with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to Azerbaijan Christian Kamill.

During the meeting, President of the Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva spoke about the organization's activities, events, conferences and exhibitions organized to preserve and promote the culture and heritage of the Turkic-speaking peoples in the world, as well as further projects. Gunay Afandiyeva stressed the importance of bringing different civilizations closer together and the importance of establishing cooperation between the Foundation and other countries to promote cultural values.

Hailing the activities of the Foundation, Ambassador Christian Kamill noted that opportunities for further cooperation between the organization and the country he represents will be explored, and expressed confidence that these relations will lead to positive results in the future. Emphasizing the mutual cultural cooperation of Sweden with the member states and observers of the organization, the ambassador noted that through the Foundation, these relations will continue to expand.

Then the parties presented the published books to each other.

They also exchanged views on the prospects for joint cooperation in promoting cultural values.

News.Az