Int’l community urges peace talks as death toll rises in DR Congo conflict

A UN armoured personnel carrier burns during clashes with M23 rebels outside Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

+ ↺ − 16 px

There is growing international pressure for peace talks to resolve the escalating violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The fate of the economic and trading hub Goma is still unclear. UN officials have said the situation is chaotic with fighting continuing in parts of the city, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. A Congolese government official has said the army is still in control of most of the regional capital, but M23 rebels who have attacked the city dispute that.Reports say at least 17 people have been killed and close to 400 wounded.On Tuesday, South Africa said that four more of its soldiers, who are in DR Congo as part of peacekeeping efforts, had died as a result of clashes with the M23.This brings the total number of South African casualties to 13. Malawi and Uruguay have also lost peacekeepers.South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday spoke to his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame, with the two agreeing on an urgent need for ceasefire and resumption of peace taksThe African Union is also set to host an emergency meeting later on Tuesday.Late on Monday, DR Congo President Félix Tshisekedi held a meeting with leaders of some state institutions to evaluate the situation in the city."Our soldiers and the [pro-government militia] Wazalendo continue to hold certain positions in the city" said Vital Kamerhe, the speaker of the National Assembly after the meeting.He said the president would address the nation later on the matter, without giving specific details.Since Friday, Goma has been cut off from electricity and water, and Mr Kamerhe said the government was working hard to restore them to the city.He said the government was also seeking diplomatic and political solutions to the crisis.It came as the new US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the M23 attack in a call with Tshisekedi.In a statement, the US State Department said the Congolese leader agreed on the need to restart peace talks "as soon as possible" with Rwanda, which is accused of backing the rebels.Mr Rubio also spoke to Kenya's President William Ruto, agreeing to push forward peace talks. A meeting called by the Kenyan leader between Tshisekedi and Kagame has been scheduled for Wednesday.The Congolese government has also asked for another meeting of the UN Security Council – demanding that this time it take tough action against Rwanda.

News.Az