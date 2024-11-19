Int’l partners endorse Baku Initiative on Human Development for Climate Resilience

Representatives of international organizations, multilateral development banks, and international climate and environmental funds issued a joint statement endorsing the Baku Initiative on Human Development for Climate Resilience.

The statement was issued during the High-Level Meeting on the Baku Initiative on Human Development for Climate Resilience, hosted by the COP29 Presidency, News.Az reports.It seeks to enhance cooperation between these organizations and bridge global efforts to address climate change impacts on human development. Galvanizing actors from across different sectors, it also contributes to enhancing climate finance and embedding human development into climate resilience strategies.The High-Level Meeting, which addressed human development holistically, was followed by roundtables designed to focus in on education, health, green jobs and skills, and children and youth.Also as an outcome of the first ever Human Development Day, all participants in the High-Level Meeting adopted the Baku Guiding Principles for Human Development for Climate Resilience.

