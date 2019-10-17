IOM Azerbaijan completes renovation works to shelter for children

+ ↺ − 16 px

The mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to Azerbaijan continues provision of direct assistance for the victims of trafficking and individuals vulnerable to trafficking and domestic violence accommodated in the civil society organizations’ shelters by improving shelter facilities standards.

Repair and rehabilitation work included general maintenance, installation of new sanitation facilities, installation of windows, and doors. This is to contribute to the overall quality of the assistance provided to the beneficiaries within the project “Enhancing Cooperation Measures to Effectively Combat Trafficking in Persons Through Capacity Building and Technical Assistance in Azerbaijan-Phase VI”. The project is funded by the U.S Department of State, Bureau of International Narcotic and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL).

Recently IOM Azerbaijan has completed renovation to the shelter of Azerbaijan Children Union and provided school equipment and stationery for the children living in the shelter. By undertaking repair works, IOM has already improved living conditions on some shelters in the capital and regions of the country.

