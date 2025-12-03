iOS 26.2 upcoming: What to expect in Apple’s latest update

The Release Candidate (RC) version of iOS 26.2 has already been distributed, signaling that the public launch is imminent, News.Az reports, citing 9to5mac.com.

Apple had earlier confirmed that iOS 26.2 would be made available to all users in December.

But now that the RC is here, a launch is expected next week.

Monday, December 8, Tuesday the 9th, or Wednesday the 10th are the most likely release dates for iOS 26.2.

This aligns closely with when Apple has shipped previous x.2 releases.

iOS 18.2: Wednesday, December 11

iOS 17.2: Monday, December 11

iOS 16.2: Tuesday, December 13

iOS 15.2: Monday, December 13

As you can see, Apple consistently ships iOS x.2 in mid-December before going on break closer to the holidays.

While launching the week after the RC is a safe bet, Apple could always choose to delay the release slightly if it needs to ship revised RC builds. Most likely though, we’ll get the update by Wednesday, December 10.

New features available in iOS 26.2

iOS 26.2 is packed with a bunch of new features for iPhone users.

Here’s an overview of what’s coming:

Apple Music now has offline lyrics

Apple Podcasts gets powerful new features like AI-generated chapters

Apple News has design changes that better surface important features

Reminders has a new alarm feature that I’m a big fan of

Freeform now lets you use tables

Sleep Score has been updated with a revised rating system

The Lock Screen clock can have its Liquid Glass effect changed more drastically

AirPods Live Translation is expanding to the EU

CarPlay has a pair of nice updates

Overall, it’s a strong release that offers more user-facing changes than what iOS 26.1 brought.

Which new iOS 26.2 features are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments.

